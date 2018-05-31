AUS to launch master’s in construction management degree

As Chair of the AUS Board of Trustees, the Sharjah Ruler also reviewed and approved a number of other important resolutions presented during the meeting and expressed satisfaction at the growth and development of the university and the progress it is making with regards to its future plans. His Highness also thanked the board members for their hard work and support.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Björn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS, said: “As AUS moves towards realizing His Highness’s vision of becoming the region’s premier research university, we are very pleased to add another degree to our growing roster of graduate programs. The new Master of Science in Construction Management is in response to the regional demand in this field. Our graduate programs reflect the societal and industrial needs of the Gulf and the greater Middle East.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to extend my gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi for his continuous guidance and leadership. I would also like to thank, on behalf of the AUS faculty and staff, all the other members of the AUS Board of Trustees for their support.

Apart from approving the proposal for the MSCM degree, the board also approved a number of other important resolutions, including the conferral of the honorary title of Professor Emeritus for Dr. Ali Sayfy and Professor Emerita for Dr. Fatima Badry.

Dr. Ali Sayfy joined AUS in 1997 and remained with AUS for 20 years until his retirement in 2017. He made numerous contributions to the institution in his roles as a faculty member and an administrator. Dr. Sayfy served as coordinator for the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in the College of Arts and Sciences from 2001 to 2002 and served as chair from 2002 to 2004.

Dr. Fatima Badry joined AUS in 1998 and remained with AUS for 19 years until her retirement in 2017. She made numerous contributions to the institution in her roles as a faculty member, an administrator and a member of the AUS Faculty Senate. Dr. Badry served as both Head of the Department of English and Director of the Master of Arts in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages program.

The board also approved awarding rolling four-year contracts to a number of faculty members, as well as approving a number of faculty promotions. It also approved the operating budget for Fiscal Year 2019 as recommended by the Financial Affairs Committee, and agreed that very accomplished research faculty may be hired with a rolling contract upon arrival, if approved by the Board and His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.