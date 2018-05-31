Delicious SLC “Ramadan Recipes” return to social media on popular demand

Launched for the second year in a row, the innovative and interactive SLC cookery show titled ‘Ramadan Recipes 2018’ has been brought back to satisfy those who loved replicating these authentic, vibrant, earthy and easy-to-make dishes at home last year, which are as good on the palette as they are on the waistline.

Award-winning Master Chef Majed Al Sabagh, F&B consultant at Sharjah Ladies Club offers a new main course daily along with healthy salads, soups, appetisers and desserts; some of which are taken from the SLC menu. Easy and personalised recipes using few ingredients are clearly explained in one-minute tutorials, which save the viewer’s time, both during learning and application.

The SLC hospitality team participates in various events around the UAE. Headed by Chef Majed, the team has recently competed at the East European Culinary Cup, where the team was awarded 3 Golden Medals and 3 Silver Medals. Chef Majed is a World Certified Master Chef from The World Association of Chefs' Societies, and the first chef to receive this certification in the Arab World, Asia and Africa.

To know more about Chef Majed’s delightful Ramadan 2018 menu, please visit www.slc.ae or SLC’s social media platforms #SLCRecipes (Youtube, Instagram and Facebook).