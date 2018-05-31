Al-Loualiyah Ramadan Championship.. Sports competitions during Ramadan

Sharjah 24: Within the context of a series of video investigations, “Sharjah 24” continues to highlight the manifestations during the Holy Month of Ramadan in different cities and villages of the eastern region of the Emirate of Sharjah, specifically in Khorfakkan.
Highlighting the importance of sport in society during the holy month of Ramadan, the "Sharjah 24" lens has traveled through the region of Al-Loualiyah of Khorfakkan and captured the competitive spirit  among several teams of Al-Loualiyah Ramadan Championship. 
 
As one of the oldest sporting events in Khorfakkan during Ramadan, Al-Loualiyah Ramadan Championship, enhances the cultural heritage and reflects the spiritual atmosphere of the holy month of Ramadan, ensuring the manifestations of joy and pleasure.
 
Al-Loualiyah Ramadan Championship, with valuable prizes for the winners, has witnessed a great turnout.  The Championship also helps to support and encourage young talents. 
 
Being one of the oldest historical areas in the city, Al-Loualiyah of Khorfakkan has always had specificity in terms of the social fabric of society. 