Nada Askar: We seek to empower women's sport and create new leadership

Hosted by Sharjah Press Club of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) in partnership with Sharjah Media Corporation, at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre from Sunday, May 20 to Sunday, June 3, Nada Askar said that the session of the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discussed the sports achievements of Arab women, their impact on society, their ability to compete globally, and awareness about the importance of women's sports.

Commenting on the event, Nada Askar lauded the organisation of such sessions, which is dedicated to Arab women in sports and their global aspirations, highlighting the SGMB’s significant role which reflects their beliefs in the importance of these sports and the women’s role in decision-making.