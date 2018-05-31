Khalid Jasim Al Midfa: We will launch 1st Sharjah Summer Festival in July

During the launching ceremony, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of (SCTDA), said: "Today we organised the Ramadan session with our strategic media partners and journalists in the emirate of Sharjah at Al Majaz Amphitheatre."

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa further lauded the partnership, emphasising that it is very important to transfer the emirate’s cultural message globally.

Commenting on the event, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa also pointed out, “We took a chance to announce the first Sharjah Summer Festival. We will provide more information about it two weeks prior to its launching.”

He further added that the festival, running for two months, will be launched on July 10, with different events and activities for all age groups in the Emirate Sharjah.

Al Midfa concluded, “We wish to be successful in achieving the festival’s main objectives, which enhance the tourism, commercial and economic sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.