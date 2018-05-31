Khalid Jasim Al Midfa: We will launch 1st Sharjah Summer Festival in July

  Thursday 31, May 2018 in 9:29 AM
Sharjah 24: Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), announced the launch of the first edition of the Sharjah Summer Festival, which will include various events and activities, engaging all age groups to explore the beauty of the emirate.
During the launching ceremony, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of (SCTDA), said: "Today we organised the Ramadan session with our strategic media partners and journalists in the emirate of Sharjah at Al Majaz Amphitheatre."
 
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa further lauded the partnership, emphasising that it is very important to transfer the emirate’s cultural message globally. 
 
Commenting on the event, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa also  pointed out, “We took a chance to announce the first Sharjah Summer Festival. We will provide more information about it two weeks prior to its launching.” 
 
He further added that the festival, running for two months, will be launched on July 10, with different events and activities for all age groups in the Emirate Sharjah.
 
Al Midfa  concluded, “We wish to be successful in achieving the festival’s main objectives, which enhance the tourism, commercial and economic sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.