SPWD completes AED 1 million - Zubara Park in Khorfakkan

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department (SPWD) said that the project is part of a series of development projects that came within the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to meet the needs of the residents of Khorfakkan and provide them with all needed services as part of SPWD’s development plan to meet the needs of municipal councils, coinciding with the Sharjah’s joining of the Global Network for Age-friendly Cities.

It is worth mentioning that SPWD has carried out a number of pivotal, service and developmental projects in the city of Khorfakkan, especially in Zubara area, at a cost of AED 6 million.