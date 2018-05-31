SPWD completes AED 1 million - Zubara Park in Khorfakkan

  • Thursday 31, May 2018 in 12:29 AM
Sharjah 24: The Department of Public Works in Sharjah has completed the construction work in Zubara Park at a cost of AED 1 million. The project, which is in response to the demands of the residents of Khorfakkan in the Eastern Region, was delivered it to the Khorfakkan Municipality.
Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of  Sharjah Public Works Department (SPWD) said that the project is part of a series of development projects that came within the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to meet the needs of the residents of Khorfakkan and provide them with  all needed services as part of SPWD’s development plan  to meet the needs of municipal councils, coinciding with the Sharjah’s joining of the Global Network for Age-friendly Cities.
 
It is worth mentioning that SPWD has carried out a number of pivotal, service and developmental projects in the city of Khorfakkan, especially in Zubara area, at a cost of AED 6 million.