Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi calls on protecting society from addiction

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi was talking during a mass breakfast organised by the Department of Narcotics Control of Sharjah Police, in the presence of Brigadier General Mohammed Rashid Bayat, Director General of Police Operations.

During the meeting, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi conveyed the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on the next stage and the need to redouble efforts to protect the members of society from the danger of the spread of psychotropic substances and eliminate this dangerous phenomenon.

The meeting discussed all the tasks to be carried out by all concerned police units and sectors, to save the victims of addiction and subject them to treatment and rehabilitation.