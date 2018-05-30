SCD launches its new capability-building coaching series, Qudraati

Meaning ‘my abilities’, the Qudraati coaching series was introduced to participants representing diverse professional affiliations and a broad age range at a Suhour event organised by SCD at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), recently in Sharjah .

Presenting the evening’s opening remarks, Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi Executive Office, and Member of the Board of Trustees, Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating leaders and Innovators, said: “Today, we are pleased to unveil the Qudraati coaching series. It aims to enhance participants’ self-confidence, encourage them to explore their potential and motivate them to be innovative leaders.

“The programme offers a unique opportunity to learn about your strengths and look for the right solutions to the challenges you face in your personal and professional lives. Additionally, you will be able to conduct self-assessment and self-development tests, which will certainly drive your aspirations towards success.”

A two-hour induction session followed, during which attendees were introduced to the purpose, structure and expectations of the Qudraati programme by coach Amal Saad from the leading integrated learning centre, Formatech.

Through a detailed presentation, interactive group activities and an informative Q&A, Saad explained to the session’s attendees the importance of undergoing one-to-one coaching for its unique ability to unlock a person’s potential and expand their capacities by recognising and building on their strengths by virtue of self-learning as opposed to being taught.

“Coaching is neither training nor mentoring or counseling. A coach does not have a fixed agenda or not someone who will be from your field. A coach will not help you set your goals or give advice. The one-to-one coaching you will receive at Qudraati will help you tap into your unique leadership journey, ignite project ideas, and drive you towards achieving your leadership vision, all by virtue of self-learning as opposed to being taught,” said Amal during her presentation.

According to her presentation, individual coaching benefits up to 84% receivers with their performance, 60% become more open to training and development, 52% take ownership and responsibility, and about 37% show a marked improvement understanding their roles and objectives and accordingly shape their behaviour and performance.

The Qudraati is a three-part one-to-one coaching programme that will be delivered to its attendants from June until October, and has been segregated into the following themes: ‘Goal Setting Coaching’, ‘Progress Coaching’, and ‘Results and Development Coaching’.

Through these stages, it will use the famous ‘VIA Character Strengths’ test to help attendees identify their strongest and weakest character attributes, focusing on how to leverage on the former and working to improve on and build the latter. Through the programme, SCD aims to enable its participants to positively impact both their personal and professional life, better manage and overcome problems, improve relationships, and enhance overall health and well-being.

Established in 2005, Sharjah Tatweer Forum (now Sharjah for Capability Development), is a subsidiary of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, established by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The foundation has more than 800 young members who contribute to achieve its goals through their ideas, visions, suggestions, recommendations, activities, initiatives and voluntary work.