Ramadan Nights 2018 launches on Thursday at Expo Centre Sharjah

The fair will also offer visitors a comprehensive shopping platform and the opportunity to win valuable prizes.

Apart being a one-stop shop for some of the most popular brands at throwaway prices, the 29th edition of Ramadan Nights will offer guests a great opportunity to enjoy the finest local and international cuisine and entry to the gaming arena that provides a host of entertainment activities for the entire family.

Ramadan Nights is an integral part of the larger Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of commerce and Industry (SCCI). The fair is part of the centre’s initiatives to enhance the emirate’s reputation as a prime destination for shopping, tourism and entertainment during the Ramadan season.

Expo Centre Sharjah is looking to organize another successful edition of the fair that satisfies both visitors and exhibitors and brightens up the holy month and the ensuing Eid Al Fitr celebrations in the Emirate. The centre hopes that the fair will also help in energizing the emirate’s economy and tourism, in addition to bringing joy to the local community and creating a positive impact during its run.

Being a comprehensive family event, the show will feature a gaming arena for fun activities and games that are suitable for all ages. The fair, which caters to the requirements of the household during Ramadan and the period before and during Eid Al Fitr, will be the largest platform its kind in the region that caters directly to residents and visitors alike.

The fair will witness the participation of a variety of brands and retail outlets that will offer exclusive discounts up to 80%, when compared to prices that are found in stores. AA Sons, Avon perfumes, Carrefour, Jumbo Electronics, Grand Stores, Home Style, Nishat Linen, Nazih Group, Shoes4 US, Sketchers, Smart Baby and US Polo Assn are some of the prominent brands that have confirmed their stalls for Ramadan Nights.

Delectable food will be another attraction of the fair. A selection of the finest local and international cuisine will be available at the food court that will feature street food stalls, food trucks and unique pop-up restaurants. Visitors will be able to enjoy traditional Emirati delicacies alongside street food from the Philippines, China, India and other parts of the world.

Ramadan Nights will be open to visitors from 8 pm to 2am daily during Ramadan and from 5pm to 11 pm during Eid holidays.