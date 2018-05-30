Sharjah Charity International honours SEWA

On the sideline of launching the Ramadan Campaign, by the Sharjah Charity International, the SEWA has provided free electricity to 36 tents of the Sharjah Charity International in various areas of Sharjah. The Authority provided these tents with 2,985 meters of the finest and safest cables.

In addition, SEWA connected the electricity to 74 tents in the emirate of Sharjah, including tents of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), and Al Qasimi Hospital.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the SEWA participation in the Ramadan Campaign confirms its keenness to support the humanitarian initiatives of the society, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to contribute to social responsibility and concerted efforts to support charities and community well-being.