Sharjah Municipality spares no efforts to ensure safe environment for displayed pet animals in the market

Dr. Amal Al Shamsi, director of public health at the Sharjah Municipality, denied the claims and stressed that all the shops at the market were inspected and it was found to be abiding by the safety rules and regulations.

Al Shamsi added that the veterinary section of Sharjah Municipality spares no efforts to ensure a healthy and safe environment for the displayed pet animals in the market.

Al Shamsi emphasised that any suggestion or statement by the public are welcome and urged residents to report any violations to 993.