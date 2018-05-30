Sharjah’s Souq Al Jubail launches Ramadan entertainment activities

Commenting on this, Eng Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail, expressed his pleasure to organise such activities that gather people and help them enjoy these glorious days.

Lauding the increase demand for the Souq during the holy month of Ramadan, especially on Thursdays and Fridays of every week, Al Zarouni wished the visitors to enjoy the excellent facilities and services.

Every weekend – Thursday and Friday, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, the Souq will host several creative artists like balloon benders, face painters, Arabic calligraphers and henna artists.

This Ramadan, Souq Al Jubail will be the venue for a series of edutainment workshops for children, which will offer them an opportunity to learn ceramic painting and paper crafts, whilst playing various games. In addition, the Souq will also host the “Majlis” and the visitors will be able to enjoy the food and drink stalls distributed throughout the market.