SEC addresses organisation of real estate brokerage in Sharjah

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council issued Resolution No (15) of 2018 amending appointments of special and temporary contracts. The resolution is in keeping with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for increasing the salaries and allowances of the employees of the Government of Sharjah.

The Council also issued Resolution No. (16) of 2018 amending the Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2017 concerning the formation of the Higher Committee to prepare the Emirate of Sharjah to join the Global Network for Age-friendly Cities. The decision appointed Eng. Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Housing Department, to the Supreme Committee.

The Council also reviewed the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Police Academy which includes adding new departments and changing titles with the aim of achieving the Academy’s objectives and vision in accordance with the systems adopted by the police academies in the UAE.

The Council discussed the draft law submitted by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department on the regulation of real estate brokerage in the emirate. Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of Department reviewed the articles and provisions of the law which comes in light of the great developments in the real estate market.

After discussing the draft law by the members of the Council, the Council directed the inclusion of the comments made by the members and referred the draft law to the Sharjah Consultative Council to complete its legislative procedures.

As part of the agenda of the meeting, the Council reviewed the agenda of the SCC’s 18th meeting of the third ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter, to be held on Thursday, 31 May 2018, to discuss the organisation of Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

The session also discussed a number of topics related to the public affairs of the Emirate and proposals to develop and strengthen them and took appropriate decisions.