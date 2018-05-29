DHR - Sharjah completes its initiative to enhance effective communication with government

This initiative was implemented in accordance with the strategic plan of the department to enhance its integrated role with the various departments of the emirate. The Committee's work plan was prepared based on the most important research, best practices in the field of management, business, services and initiatives.

Through its visits to government agencies and institutions, the Committee aims to streamline administrative procedures, remove all difficulties facing government agencies, and activate direct and fruitful communication between the department and all agencies.

The committee consists of a specialised technical team experienced in all administrative affairs, self-service procedures and support services. The team is responsible for providing solutions, consultations and clarifications to the employees concerned, and answering their queries. It also clarifies all the details of the employees' self-actions, such as salaries, appointments, promotions, bonuses, etc.