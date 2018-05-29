Colorful Lanterns and Weekly Draws Light up the Spirit of Ramadan at Al Majaz Waterfront

In the midst of the celebratory season, visitors coming to Al Majaz are headed for the “big win” which includes two tickets to the final game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on July 15th at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, all expenses paid. For every AED 200 spent at the family-friendly destination, visitors will have the opportunity to be one of the runner-ups for Al Majaz’s grand prize draw, as well as numerous weekly draws during the entire period of Ramadan which features electronics, food vouchers and more.

The grand prize draw will be taking place on June 21st 2018, after the Eid period, at 10:00pm. Visitors can check out @almajazwf on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to learn about the prizes and activities during the holy month at Al Majaz.

Whether it was breaking their fast during Iftar, or a nice cozy Suhoor dine-in choice, restaurants at Al Majaz Waterfront continue to indulge visitors’ experiences during the holy month, by offering a variety of delicacies and gastronomical options presented by a number of international and local cuisines.

Marwa Obeid Al Shamsi, MWF Manager said: “At Al Majaz Waterfront, we value the true and authentic culture behind the celebration of Ramadan. With that being said, this year visitors will enjoy a remarkable opportunity to enjoy a large variety of dining options, under a warm and family atmosphere, as well as run for a grand prize that’s probably the most wanted in the world by now.”

She added: “Al Majaz Waterfront continues to prove itself as a leading local and regional brand for families, tourists and visitors, especially in seasons such as Ramadan, where it has fully established itself as one of the leading destinations with wonderful settings for all ages.”

Al Shamsi highlighted: “Ramadan is considered a month of peace, celebration and bringing people together, and at Al Majaz, our goal is to provide the best of services, activities and facilities to service this festive season.”

Al Majaz Waterfront is a popular leisure destination among UAE’s residents, and a key tourist attraction on Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon. It hosts a variety of artistic and entertainment activities through the year, including film screenings, stage shows, and is considered one of the best organisers of the UAE’s New Year’s Eve fireworks.

An eclectic mix of local and international food and beverage outlets, including Al Fanar Restaurant & Café, El Manza, Pizzaro, Sutis, TGI Friday’s, Zahr El-Laymoun, Caribou Coffee, Shakespeare and Co, Tim Hortons café, Cold Stone and Zaroob, Al Rawi Café, Amorino Gelato Café, Maras Turka, Al Breej, Fruit Gang, Daily Fresh, is flanked by the lagoon on one side and some the city’s most stunning architecture on the other.