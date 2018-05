In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Reem Saif expressed her pleasure to participate at the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, particularly its art session, “Oscars and the Future of Arab Cinema” , which was held on Monday, May 28,

While every year filmmakers from around the world compete for the Oscars, Arab filmmakers have largely been limited to the nomination stage. During the session, top Arab actors, filmmakers and experts brainstormed over the challenges facing the Arab cinema today.