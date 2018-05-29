Abdullah al-Junaibi: Sharjah Ramadan Majlis reflects Ramadan’s real spirit

  • Tuesday 29, May 2018 in 10:17 AM
Sharjah 24: On the sideline of launching the 7th edition of Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, Emirati actor and director Abdullah al-Junaibi, lauded Sharjah Ramadan Majlis which reflects Ramadan’s real spirit, offering an inspiring atmosphere and genuine hospitality during the holy month of Ramadan.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Abdullah al-Junaibi praised the topics of Ramadan Majlis sessions, which include high level of awareness and attract several media experts.  
 
Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) from Sunday, May 20 to Sunday, June 3, at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah Ramadan Majlis attracts top UAE officials, media experts, scholars, social media influencers, entertainers and sportspersons. 
 
Commenting on the fifth session, entitled, ‘Oscars and the Future of Arab Cinema’, being held on Monday, May 28, Abdullah al-Junaibi concluded that the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis reflects the real atmosphere of the holy month of Ramadan. 