Abdullah al-Junaibi: Sharjah Ramadan Majlis reflects Ramadan’s real spirit

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Abdullah al-Junaibi praised the topics of Ramadan Majlis sessions, which include high level of awareness and attract several media experts.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) from Sunday, May 20 to Sunday, June 3, at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah Ramadan Majlis attracts top UAE officials, media experts, scholars, social media influencers, entertainers and sportspersons.

Commenting on the fifth session, entitled, ‘Oscars and the Future of Arab Cinema’, being held on Monday, May 28, Abdullah al-Junaibi concluded that the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis reflects the real atmosphere of the holy month of Ramadan.