"Taraweeh" gathers people of Al-Loualiyah in Khorfakkan during Ramadan

The "Sharjah 24" lens has traveled through the city of Khorfakkan and captured the arrival of people of Al-Loualiyah from different age groups to perform their prayers and practice their spiritual traditions during the holy month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, special evening prayers are conducted during which long portions of the Quran are recited. These special prayers are known as “Taraweeh”. Taraweeh prayers have become a tradition during the evenings of Ramadan. In Khorfakkan, the people arrive after breaking the fast, aiming to perform “Isha” and “Taraweeh” prayers at the great mosque in the region.