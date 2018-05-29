"Taraweeh" gathers people of Al-Loualiyah in Khorfakkan during Ramadan

  • Tuesday 29, May 2018 in 1:00 AM
Sharjah 24: In the context of a series of video investigations, “Sharjah 24” continues to highlight the manifestations during the Holy Month of Ramadan in different cities and villages of the eastern region of the Emirate of Sharjah, specifically in Khorfakkan.
The "Sharjah 24" lens has traveled through the city of Khorfakkan and captured the arrival of people of Al-Loualiyah from different age groups to perform their prayers and practice their spiritual traditions during the holy month of Ramadan.
 
During Ramadan, special evening prayers are conducted during which long portions of the Quran are recited. These special prayers are known as “Taraweeh”. Taraweeh prayers have become a tradition during the evenings of Ramadan. In Khorfakkan, the people arrive after breaking the fast, aiming to perform “Isha” and “Taraweeh” prayers at the great mosque in the region. 