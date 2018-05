Sharjah Ruler receives more Ramadan well-wishers from RAK CP

Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accepted Ramadan greetings also from Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, and Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received the achievements and championships in the individual and group games of the teams of the Emirate of Sharjah during the 2017/2018 sports season. His Highness exchanged congratulations during the Holy Month with the players of achievements and the club boards.

Well-wishers prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi and the UAE leadership and grant them good health and long life and success. They also wished the Islamic and Arabic Nations more prosperity and progress.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of Central Finance Department ; Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, head of General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments' office in Sharjah; Rashid bin Ahmad Al Shaikh, Head of the Emiri Diwan, and a number of several other Sheikhs, dignitaries, and top officials.