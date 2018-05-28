Sharjah Police organises a lecture on the Award for Voluntary Work

on Monday at the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, presented by Fatima Al Baloushi, Executive Director of the Award and a member of the Board of Trustees.

The lecture was attended by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Department Directors and officers from various police departments. The lecture dealt with a presentation about the award and an explanation of the participation manual in the 16th session of 2018.

The lecture also dealt with the areas of participation in the award, categories, conditions, registration, participation mechanisms, and a ceremony honouring the winners.