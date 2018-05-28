14 million passengers used SRTA in the first quarter

The total number of users of public transport flights reached 1,615,000 passengers with a total of 94,499 trips, an increase of 9% compared to the same period last year, touring Sharjah through a network of 9 lines.

The Sharjah Airport International Service office has been active throughout the year with a total of 101,534 flights between regular, women and family vehicles running at a rate of 5 trips per day per vehicle from 180 aircraft operating at the airport.

Sheikh Saqr Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Privilege and Licensing Department of Transportation Affairs, said that the increasing demand for the use of mass transit means achieving the Authority's strategy to enhance mass transport, as it has a vital role in reducing congestion and traffic congestion and educing environmental pollution.