UAE’s success shaped by Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian vision, say leading emiratis

The popular Ramadan Majlis session, dedicated to the late UAE founding father, whose centenary is being celebrated as the Year of Zayed, opened with a video message by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, cautioning against a ceremonial remembrance of the late Sheikh Zayed. “We should sit with our families and children and write what Sheikh Zayed loved and what he did not love and preserve it all in our hearts for future generations,” emphasised His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

A Humanitarian Legacy

Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of the World Council for Tolerance and Peace, said Sheikh Zayed literally built the foundations on which the UAE stands today: “Zayed lives in our hearts. The achievements that we see around us today are the result of his tireless efforts and hard work and emanated from his vision. The success of the UAE and its positive image around the world stem from his humanitarian vision, his strong Islamic beliefs and convictions. If the UAE is today known as the nation that welcomes everyone with open arms and respects everyone, the credit goes to Zayed.”

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State, who worked as an adviser and aide to the late UAE founder, agreed saying the country is a living, breathing legacy of the great leader who fashioned a united country out of seven diverse emirates. Recounting a number of examples of the late leader’s vision, his strong faith and his constant concern for his people as well as the larger Arab-Islamic world, the minister said whether it was the issue of Palestine, the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq or international sanctions against Iraq, the UAE was the first to rise to the occasion and support fellow Arabs and Muslims in their time of distress.

Recalling the words of a US professor wondering about the success of the UAE, he said the secret lay in Zayed’s humanitarian vision and extraordinary leadership. While he was immensely kind, generous and humane in his outlook and with his people, he was also found to be firm and resolute when necessary. For instance, he was firm during the time of the 1973 oil embargo in solidarity with Palestine, said Nusseibeh.

Paying rich tributes to the late leader, he said that the current UAE leadership continues to walk in the footsteps of Sheikh Zayed and will do so in the future.

Creating a Nation

Dr Mohammed Saeed Al-Qudsi, UAE media veteran, recalled his experience of covering the landmark events in the UAE’s history and how he witnessed one man’s vision and dream give birth to a nation. He recounted how long before the UAE came into being on December 2, 1971, Sheikh Zayed went about preparing the ground for such a union by reaching out to other Emirates. In fact, the process began in 1968 when the UK decided to leave the region, forcing the various Emirates to chart their own independent path. It was a time of great uncertainty and with few resources it was indeed a herculean task to achieve what Zayed did, bringing together seven Emirates.

