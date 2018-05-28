SSSD organises "Barakat Al Dar" initiative for the elderly

Fayza Khabab, Director of the Volunteer Center at SSSD, said that the "Barakat Al Dar" initiative, organised by the Department for the second year in a row, drew in the first week of Ramadan 8 governmental and private entities. The number of volunteers participating in the initiative reached 197 volunteers who completed 394 volunteer hours.

The Director explained that the initiative aims at deepening ties with emirate’s older generation and thanking them for their generosity over the past years. Adding that such initiatives is to create a vibrant atmosphere for interaction and cultural exchange between the present and older generations of Sharjah.

Sharjah became a member of Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities affiliated to World Health Organization (WHO) for its implementation of the requirements of cities sponsoring the elderly.