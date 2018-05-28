SSSD organises "Barakat Al Dar" initiative for the elderly

  • Monday 28, May 2018 in 2:29 PM
Sharjah 24: In order to promote community cohesion, Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, continues its efforts to polarize government and private institutions to participate in the voluntary work "Barakat Al Dar", which is a Ramadan group Iftar with the elderly at Sharjah's Old People's Home, to bring pleasure and joy to their hearts.
Fayza Khabab, Director of the Volunteer Center at SSSD, said that the "Barakat Al Dar" initiative, organised by the Department for the second year in a row, drew in the first week of Ramadan 8 governmental and private entities. The number of volunteers participating in the initiative reached 197 volunteers who completed 394 volunteer hours.
 
The Director explained that the initiative aims at deepening ties with emirate’s older generation and thanking them for their generosity over the past years. Adding that such initiatives is to create a vibrant atmosphere for interaction and cultural exchange between the present and older generations of Sharjah.
 
Sharjah became a member of Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities affiliated to World Health Organization (WHO) for its implementation of the requirements of cities sponsoring the elderly.