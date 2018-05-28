City Sightseeing Sharjah offers visitors an insight into history

Tourists can explore Sharjah’s famous landmarks and discover the secrets of its ancient streets, buildings and markets through a 12-stop journey with audio guides in German, Russian, English, Arabic, Chinese and Hindi to cater for a wide range of nationalities and cultures.

There are three types of tours: The Cultural Tour (Green Line) where tourists can discover the historical sites of the city; The Night Tour (Blue Line) begins in the evening where tourists enjoy the unique illuminations and reflections of the city; and the Red Line – the Leisure Tour.

The Corniche... A picturesque oasis

The Leisure Tour, a 90-minute journey from Sharjah's Central Souq, one of the premier architectural landmarks, will take passengers to the emirate's most popular leisure and entertainment destinations, starting at Corniche Street.

Tourists can also take in the beautiful Khalid Lake and Al Majaz Park with its fountains dancing to the world's best-loved symphonies and spend a day enjoying the entertainment facilities including cafés and restaurants offering Arabic and Western dishes along with children's play areas.

Al - Majaz Amphitheatre

The bus then passes through Al Majaz Amphitheatre, an architectural masterpiece built on Al Majaz Island, accommodating 4,500 people. It hosts a number of open air cultural and musical events, especially those dedicated to Sharjah's identity and achievements, such as the celebration of Sharjah as the Capital of Islamic Culture.

The Flag Island and Al Montazah Amusement and Water Park

After Al Majaz Amphitheatre, visitors can see the flag of the UAE on the top a 123-metre mast, the seventh highest in the world at the time of its construction. On the opposite side, there is Al Montazah Amusement and Water Park, which includes several tourism attractions, including a water park and green landscaped areas as well as games that are suitable for all family members.

Tourists can learn about the geometric patterns of the government buildings, icons of Islamic architecture, which are located next to historic Khalid port where fishermen of the 19th century used small boats to load and unload their wares.

Al Khan Beach, where modernity meets history

At Al Khan beach, visitors will be able to see the challenges faced by civilisations who lived in the ancient coastal city, including building houses using sea rocks and palm fronds.

Alongside this historic coastal city, travellers can learn more about the various species of fish in the UAE at the Aquarium and explore the treasures of the deep and ancient ships and vessels at the Maritime Museum.

In discovering modern Sharjah, the bus takes passengers to Al Qasba, one of Sharjah's favourite tourist, family and leisure destinations, and host to many famous concerts, festivals and art exhibitions. Al Qasba boasts an array of facilities which are suitable for all ages including restaurants and cafés on both sides and traditional wooden boats which take visitors on a cruise along the canal and Al Khan Lake.

Al Wahda Street... the last stop

Before the tour comes to its conclusion, City Sightseeing Sharjah visits Al Wahda Street, one of the emirate’s tallest and oldest streets, and home to Sharjah City Centre, one of the most popular shopping centres, welcoming thousands of shoppers, residents and visitors every day.

City Sightseeing Sharjah was launched by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in 2012 in cooperation with City Sightseeing Worldwide.