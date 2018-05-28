SYC promotes the culture of volunteerism

The SYC’s members participated in the ‘Ramadan Aman’ campaign to consolidate volunteerism, which is a successful collaborative social approach.

Ammar Al Shamsi, SYC’s member, said that volunteering and charity work are two sides of the same coin. Al Shamsi called on the UAE youth to participate in this charitable action, especially during Ramadan.

Ahmed Lootah, the Council’s member, stressed the importance of voluntary work for the youth, which reflects their love and loyalty to the homeland. He further praised the role of charitable and social institutions in providing voluntary opportunities to enhance the social solidarity and cohesion, and deepen the values of belonging to the homeland.