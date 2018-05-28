SYC promotes the culture of volunteerism

  • Monday 28, May 2018 in 12:48 PM
  • During distributing Iftar meals
Sharjah 24: As part of its social commitment in promoting the culture of volunteerism in the UAE, which was instilled by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God bless his soul), the Sharjah Youth Council (SYC) has launched a voluntary and charitable initiative to distribute Iftar meals among motorists during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The SYC’s members participated in the ‘Ramadan Aman’ campaign to consolidate volunteerism, which is a successful collaborative social approach. 
 
Ammar Al Shamsi, SYC’s member, said that volunteering and charity work are  two sides of the same coin. Al Shamsi called on the UAE youth to participate in this charitable action, especially during Ramadan.
 
Ahmed Lootah, the Council’s member, stressed the importance of voluntary work for the youth, which reflects their love and loyalty to the homeland. He further praised the role of charitable and social institutions in providing voluntary opportunities to enhance the social solidarity and cohesion, and deepen the values of belonging to the homeland.