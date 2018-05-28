Sharjah Ruler directs to establish drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centre

Upon the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which comes in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centre helps to rehabilitate drug abusers and enable them to become useful individuals and help contribute to society.

The centre also aims to raise public awareness and spread awareness among different segments of society.

For his part, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police praised the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to prevent and eradicate this scourge that threatens and negatively affects the members of the Emirati society.

During an intervention on Sharjah TV, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi emphasised that the new centre must serve this group with the best expertise and different disciplines, enhancing to improve the drug rehabilitation facilities in accordance with international standards.

He further pointed out that Sharjah Police has started its procedures immediately with different authorities, departments and governmental institutions in the Emirate to implement and complete this center.

Al Shamsi called on all members of the society in the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular to cooperate with the police to help in implementing the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.