Sharjah Ruler receives more Ramadan well-wishers

Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accepted Ramadan greetings from Sheikh Faisal Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Manufacturers, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Ali Al Hashemi, adviser on religious and judicial affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Sultan bin Nasser al-Suwaidi, and the Indian businessman Yusuf Ali, owner of the Lulu Group.

Well-wishers prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi and the UAE leadership and grant them good health and long life and success. They also wished the Islamic and Arabic Nations more prosperity and progress.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of Central Finance Department ; Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, head of General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments' office in Sharjah; Rashid bin Ahmad Al Shaikh, Head of the Emiri Diwan, and a number of several other Sheikhs, dignitaries, and top officials.