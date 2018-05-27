DIB donates AED15 million to Sharjah Charity International

Abdul Razzaq Al Abdullah, Head of Community Services Department at DIB, recently handed the donation cheque to Abdullah Saif bin Hindi, Director of the Financial Department at the Sharjah Charity International.

Al Abdullah highlighted the desire of DIB to provide the bank's Zakat to regulated national charity associations and authorities, to fulfil the needs of those eligible to receive Zakat, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan, and coinciding with the 'Year of Zayed'. He also noted that their donation is part of the bank’s efforts during Ramadan to support charity and humanitarian organisations.

In turn, bin Hindi thanked DIB and praised its humanitarian, charity and community roles, noting that his organisation will distribute Zakat to those who are in need.