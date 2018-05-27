SPWD complete 70 mosques in Sharjah at a cost of AED 16 million

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SPWD said that these projects are part of the initiatives of the wise leadership aimed at preserving the general view of the Emirate, providing the atmosphere of faith for the worshippers and creating the mosques in a way to reflect the status, and coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan and within the development plan of the Department.

Eng. Mohamed Bin Yarouf, Director of Branches Department in SPWD, said that through the branches in the Central and Eastern Regions, the project also undertakes construction and maintenance projects for a series of mosques.