SPWD complete 70 mosques in Sharjah at a cost of AED 16 million

  • Sunday 27, May 2018 in 3:55 PM
Sharjah24: On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Sharjah Public Works Department (SPWD), in cooperation with Al Awqaf & Islamic Affairs Department, has completed the comprehensive maintenance of 70 mosques in the Emirate of Sharjah which comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in order to provide the worshippers the fullest needs, contribute its mission and its role in society and to embodies the civilized image of our Islamic religion at a cost of AED 16 million.
Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SPWD said that these projects are part of the initiatives of the wise leadership aimed at preserving the general view of the Emirate, providing the atmosphere of faith for the worshippers and creating the mosques in a way to reflect the status, and coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan and within the development plan of the Department.
 
Eng. Mohamed Bin Yarouf, Director of Branches Department in SPWD, said that through the branches in the Central and Eastern Regions, the project also undertakes construction and maintenance projects for a series of mosques.