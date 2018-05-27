Sahara Centre customers can win a luxurious Range Rover Velar during Ramadan

Akram Ammar, Managing Director of Sahara Centre, commented: “Our luxurious Ramadan and Summer Promotion captures the generous spirit of the holy month and carries it throughout the summer season, rewarding our loyal customers and celebrating with them at this joyous time of year. It is always our most exciting promotion of the year and represents the pinnacle of our rolling calendar of raffle-based competitions, which take place every two to three months. We hope that customers will make the most of this opportunity to win prizes that will truly enhance their lives.”

Any customers who spend a minimum of AED 200 at Sahara Centre during the campaign will enter the draw, while those who spend the same amount at Matalan will receive five digital coupons instead of one. Female customers can double their chances by spending AED 200 between 10am and 1pm to receive two digital coupons, and the same goes for customers who spend AED 200 at any restaurant in the Restaurant Area on the 2nd level of the East Atrium.

The first draw will take place on Thursday 28th June at 7pm, when one lucky customer will drive away in the first Range Rover Velar and the winners of the first two package trips will also be announced. The second Range Rover Velar will be raffled off at the grand draw on Wednesday 15th August at 7pm, alongside the winners of the two final package trips.

Customers are urged to visit Sahara Centre while the competition lasts for the unique chance to drive away in the car of their dreams or journey to one of the world’s most stylish cities.