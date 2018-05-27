SCC discusses draft law organising SIH

The meeting was chaired by Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni, Chairman of the SCC’s Committee of education and teaching, culture, media and youth affairs. The meeting was attended by a number of top officials and dignitaries.

During the meeting, Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni welcomed the members of the Committee and highlighted the great role of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH). He further lauded the SIH’s activities, programs, and initiatives, which aim to preserve the cultural heritage.

The attendees discussed the draft law regulating the Sharjah Heritage Institute, pointing out the importance of the draft law to enable the Sharjah Institute for Heritage to continue its efforts and its important role in documenting and preserving heritage in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The members exchanged views on the various articles of the draft law, its objectives, functions and competencies, and reviewed the SIH's opinion on the articles of the draft law.

The Committee considered a number of amendments on the draft law based on the views of its members.