Ramadan Nights at Expo Centre, major retailers offers discounts up to 80%

Apart being a one-stop shop for some of the most popular brands at throwaway prices, the Ramadan Nights offers visitors a great opportunity to enjoy the finest local and international cuisine and entry to the gaming arena that provides a host of entertainment activities for the entire family.

“From May 31 to June 16, Expo Centre Sharjah will be the region’s top retail, food and entertainment destination, thanks to the Ramadan Nights that will brighten up the holy month and the ensuing Eid Al Fitr celebrations in the country and the region,” said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Ramadan Nights will be an integral part of the larger Sharjah Ramadan Festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of commerce and Industry from May 17 until June 18.

“Many of the participating brands and retail outlets are offering exclusive discounts up to 80% compared to prices found in shops. AA Sons, Avon perfumes, Carrefour, Jumbo Electronics, Grand Stores, Home Style, Al Mandoos, Nishat Linen, Nazih Group, Shoes4 US, Sketchers, Smart Baby and US Polo Assn etc are some of the prominent names that have confirmed their stalls for Ramadan Nights,”

Delectable food will be another attraction of the fair. A selection of the finest local and international cuisine will be available at the food court that will feature street food stalls, food trucks and unique pop-up restaurants. “Visitors will be able to enjoy traditional Emirati delicacies alongside street food from the Philippines, China, India and other parts of the world,”

Being a complete family event, the show also features a gaming arena for fun activities and games. Here, visitors can find games that are suitable for all ages.

In the country and in the region, retailers report a significant increase in sales of everyday products and other household goods as residents go into Ramadan. Besides, as Ramadan progresses and Eid Al Fitr approaches, the demand sees a further spike.

The Ramadan Nights, which caters to the entire household requirements during Ramadan and the period before and during Eid Al Fitr, will be the largest such platform in the region that caters directly to the residents and visitors alike.

The Ramadan Nights will be open to visitors from 8 pm to 2am daily during Ramadan and from 5pm to 11 pm during Eid holidays.