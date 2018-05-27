Khorfakkan Corniche for practicing sports during daytime in Ramadan

As one of the most popular tourist attraction in Sharjah, KhorFakkan Corniche attracts numerous people during daytime in the holy month of Ramadan to enjoy the beauty of the town with its beautiful landscape, sophisticated facilities, and picturesque coastal area.

The period between “Asr” and “Maghrib” prayers is the peak demand for practising walking and jogging.

‘Sharjah 24’ lens has captured the turnout on the KhorFakkan Corniche Park increases in the interval between Al Asr and Al Maghrib prayers, where it is an appropriate timing away from high temperatures, and an attractive region for walking and jogging during the holy month.

Besides its charming nature, having the most picturesque and photogenic places in the region, the Corniche, has a number of restaurants, cafeterias, picnic area and barbecue facilities, mosques, and recreational games for children as well as many other facilities.