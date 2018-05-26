SCD to reveal agenda of ‘Qudraati’ programme

SCD, a subsidiary of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, will highlight the main topics of Qudraati, its goals and expected outcomes. The programme, which includes personality analysis to identify the participants’ strengths and weaknesses, helps to enhance confidence in their abilities to be the business leaders and innovators of the future, and motivate them to find pioneering ideas for their projects and how to turn them into reality.

Qudraati consists of three phases spanning a period from 24 June to 4 October.

The programme is part of SCD’s mission to unleash the participants’ potential, discover their talents and help them develop plans to improve their chances for success in any leadership roles they take on in the future.

Sharjah for Capability Development (SCD) is dedicated to providing young people with the knowledge and skills, and bolster the relationship between community leaders and different sectors in the areas of business, management and entrepreneurship to boost Sharjah’s competitive edge as a leading hub for business, education, culture and tourism in the region. SCD aims to elevate the efficiency of youth through various programmes that are tailored specifically to meet requirements for future development plans in Sharjah.