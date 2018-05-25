Iftar project covers 60 countries around the world

The initiative is being carried out in coordination with the UAE embassies, SCI's offices and the accredited charities cooperating with them.

Since the start of Ramadan, fasting people in several Arab and foreign countries sat around the tables served by benefactors, donors and philanthropists, reflecting an advanced level of social solidarity and cohesion. 20,000 meals are being distributed daily at a cost of more than AED2 million.

The Iftar project implemented by the SCI outside the UAE is one of the main projects that reflect the organisation's keenness to lend a helping hand to the needy all around the world, said Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of the Department of Projects at SCI.