Sharjah Girl Guides learn leadership skills at Boot Camp

Held under the theme, ‘Zayed the Leader’, the programme targeted 50 guides and senior guides aged 12-18, who received the Guiding World badge upon its completion.

The programme highlighted the experience of the founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his visionary leadership and included interactive competitions and games, as well as specialised workshops, such as ‘Decision-making and Setting Goals’.

Each day of the boot camp, the girls learned the value of self-discipline and independence through a routine of waking-up early, cooking for themselves and attending educational lectures on a range of topics including honouring one’s parents, volunteering and selflessness in the community.

Sheikha Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, said: "Sharjah Girl Guides seeks to build and strengthen the leadership skills of the girls using exciting and innovative methods. Organising the Fakhrana programme aligns with the UAE Year of Zayed, and takes place less than three months after the Zayed Leadership Programme we held in March. All these initiatives carry our vision to provide members with the tools and skills they need to contribute to their communities and drive the country’s development.”

The guides and senior guides also learned about Sheikh Zayed's insightful principles and characteristics that made him such a visionary and influential leader.