Aisha Ghabesh: The "Sharjah Heritage" evenings are affecting the local community

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” Aisha Ghabesh pointing out that the first evening dealt with the comparison between the habits of Ramadan and the past, and how the technological breakthrough has caused a great change in the UAE society and the Arab world, and the habits of Ramadan from the family and community ties and compassion between individuals, and how the people of one neighborhood meet each other with all love and affection and cohesion.

She explained that the evening was held in the council of Wasit suburb in Sharjah. The venue was chosen to attract lovers of this kind of cultural evenings.