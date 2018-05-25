Sharjah Ruler receives more Ramadan well-wishers from FNC Speaker and members

During the visit, they prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi and the UAE leadership and grant them good health and long life and success. They also wished the Islamic and Arabic Nations more prosperity and progress.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah exchanged greetings and congratulations with the FNC Speaker and members on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised the efforts of the Federal National Council in serving the nation and citizens. His Highness also lauded the effective role played by the Federal National Council.

On their part, the Speaker and members of the Federal National Council expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the warm welcome, lauding the intellectual and cultural talk with His highness that enriches their parliamentary achievements and enhances their efforts and active roles towards the society and its members.