Mohammed Al Suwaidi praises SGMB’s significant efforts

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Mohammed Majed Al Suwaidi expressed his pleasure to participate in these useful sessions, especially the cultural session “Exploring Cultures Around the world” of the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, which is hosted by Sharjah Press Club of Sharjah Government Media Bureau in partnership with Sharjah Media Corporation, at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre from Sunday, May 20 to Sunday, June 3.

Al Suwaidi has further lauded the SGMB’s continuous efforts to attract several top UAE officials, media experts, and social media influencers to enrich these useful sessions.