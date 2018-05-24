Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work launches Ramadan initiatives

The Award aims to activate its activities through organising a number of Ramadan Majlises for men and women. The Ramadan Majlis is one of the most important features of the holy month of Ramadan for their positive impact on the society.

The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work hosted various activists and experts in the field of volunteering, as well as business owners, programs and heads of volunteer teams.

The Award will include different competitions, as well as several awareness messages aimed at spreading the general culture and religious information among community members.

Jassim Al Hammadi, General Secretary for Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, pointed out that the Award helps in spreading the values of social responsibility and consolidating the approach of cooperation, which is in line with the "Year of Zayed".

Al Hammadi further commended the great efforts of the institutional partners and community members to provide the necessary support to succeed such initiatives.