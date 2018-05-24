Tariq Allay: We seek to present new topics during the 7th Sharjah Ramadan Majlis

  • Thursday 24, May 2018 in 12:20 AM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of launching the 7th edition of Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre from Sunday, May 20 to Sunday, June 3, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), emphasised that the SGMB have successfully sought to introduce any new topics and issues during the holy month of Ramadan.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Tariq Saeed Allay announced the organisation of the third session of the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, which is hosted by Sharjah Press Club of the SGMB in partnership with Sharjah Media Corporation.

Entitled “Exploring Cultures Around the world”, the cultural session, held on Wednesday, May 23, shone the light on how cultural journeys have been an important tool in the embodiment of literary events and historical narratives of cultures and personalities.
 
Commenting on the inauguration of the 7th Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, Tariq Saeed Allay said that this year the sessions include a wide range of topics related to heritage, culture, art, and religion, in the presence of several top UAE officials, media experts, scholars, social media influencers, entertainers and sportspersons, across the UAE and the region beyond.