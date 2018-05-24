Sharjah Ruler receives more Ramadan well-wishers

Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accepted Ramadan greetings from Maj. Gen. Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Mohammed Bin Nakhira Al Dhahri, Marwan Al-Sawaleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs of General Education, Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad, State Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Media and Cultural Delegations, the delegation of the Sharjah Media Corporation, Abu Dhabi Media Company, the delegation of Al Qasimia University, and the delegation of the Municipal Council in Sharjah, well-wishers asked God Almighty to return this occasion while His Highness in good health and the people of UAE achieved more progress and prosperity.

The receptions was attended by Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Office of the Chairman of Sharjah Oil Council; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; a number of other sheikhs and senior officials.