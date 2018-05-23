Sharjah Municipality discusses cooperation with Bahrain

During their visit to Manama on Tuesday, the delegation met Bahrain's Minister of Works, Municipal Affairs and Urban Planning Eng. Essam bin Abdulla Khalaf who expressed his appreciation and praised the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries.

During the visit, the two sides also discussed areas of cooperation and a number of issues of mutual interest.

Concluding the visit, the delegation inspected the Chipoly Wastewater Treatment Station and Hypics Treatment System Water. The Municipality’s delegation was briefed on the processing system also discussed the challenges faced by the system.

In conclusion, the Sharjah Municipality delegation praised the Ministry’s cooperation, stressing the importance of concerted efforts to strengthen cooperation in the field of infrastructure, and continuing the cooperation that contributes to the development and prosperity between the two countries.