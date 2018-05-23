Iftar campaigns reflect values of solidarity during Ramadan

Sharjah Charity International is intensifying its efforts in several charitable and volunteer activities, through dozens of Iftar tents across the city. The initiative is a great blessing to several fasting needy people. This also reflects the values of solidarity during the holy month of Ramadan.

Major Mohammed Khalfan Al Kindi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Dept. at Kalba Police Station pointed out that the ‘Ramadan Aman’ campaign, organising with Sharjah Charity International, distributes Iftar packs among motorists throughout the city, spreading traffic awareness and discouraging excessive speed on the roads in peak hours, which often results in dangerous accidents during the holy month.