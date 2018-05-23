Houses of Sharjah's 'less fortunate people' to be renovated

The plan is aimed at refurbishing houses of the beneficiaries of the social welfare security and providing them with all their needs and facilities.

The department also announced that the initiative, which coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan, is also aimed at improving the living conditions of the needy families, thus creating more family harmony.

"We also give a facelift to the sitting, dining and sleeping rooms besides kitchens and house gardens of each of the targeted needy families," Alya Al Zaabi, Director of Social Welfare Section of CSD, said.

These houses will also be age-friendly as part of the emirate's bid to Join the Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities, of the World Health Organisation, WHO, she said.

"The first phase of the initiative will cover 20 houses and scheduled to be completed before the advent of Eid Al Fitr," she added.