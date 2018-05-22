SEC approves second batch of land allocation applications

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

After the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council was briefed on the study of the affected cities of Khor Fakkan and Dibba Al-Hisn in the eastern region by the running valleys and floods due to rainfall.

Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi, Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department provided a review of the study which has identified the affected areas. The study has also provided a comprehensive solution to protect the citizens' lives and homes.

The Council also reviewed the future plans of the Roads and Transport Authority in implementing a number of roads in the Emirate that will provide and facilitate the movement of vehicles, passersby and road users to achieve the Sharjah’s vision in providing the best services and advanced road networks to connect the regions and cities of the Emirate.

The Council adopted the second batch of applications for the allocation of residential and investment lands for the year 2018 in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council discussed a draft law on the objectives, powers and competences of the Sharjah Heritage Institute. The Council directed the draft law to be referred to the Sharjah Consultative Council to complete its legislative session.

The Council concluded the meeting by reviewing numbers of Emiri Decrees issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.