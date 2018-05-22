Sharjah Healthcare City announces launch of first US$100 million hospital

This multi-specialty hospital spread across 50,000 square meters is the very first hospital to set its footprint within the mega healthcare city. Ahalia Group had signed an MoU last year with SHCC, and that has as enabled both the entities to move forward with this major announcement. The hospital will be built in Al Rahmania side of the healthcare city.

Furthermore, based on the ambitious growth plans and global investor interest in the project, SHCC’s master development will now double its area to 4.8 million square meters from the previously stated 2.4 million square meters to accommodate several global hospitals and other related organisations.

Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority and SHCC said "We are delighted to open doors to Ahalia Group and we are proud of the fact, that the brand has originated out of the the UAE. Futhermore, I am happy to announce that the Sharjah Healthcare City plans have nearly doubled, ensuring that we are able to provide people with the best possible medical treatment that technology has to offer. Coinciding with our vision to ensure that every resident of this Emirate and the nation has access to immediate and reliable healthcare solutions. The extended healthcare city will now provide state-of-the-art medical services to rival those found anywhere in the world and position the Emirate as one of the top medical tourism destinations."

Dr.V.S Gopal, Managing Director of Ahalia Group of Hospitals, "From everyone here at Ahalia Group of Hospitals, we wish to express our gratitude to the Sharjah Health Authority and the Sharjah Healthcare City Authority for the speedy approvals that has helped in the establishment for the first hospital here in Sharjah Healthcare City. Our partnership here with SHCC is due to a mutual respect and admiration of what they are trying to achieve. We aim to be able to fulfil the healthcare requirements in Sharjah by utilising the best industry practices, with the help of the latest technology in the hands of some of the world’s the best healthcare professionals. We aim to start the construction by end of this year."

As part of the updated plan, a state-of-the-art medical logisitics zone will be created in the SHCC. Transporting medical and pharmaceutical supplies is a critical industry due to its specific and demanding nature. Due to its proximity to the airport, the SHCC proves to be an apt location for a medical logistics hub.

Located conveniently between two major highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed road and Emirates road on the main Al Dhaid road, the SHCC is well connected to all the Emirates as well as the rest of the city. The construction of the healthcare city, is expected to be completed in several phases. The clinical building and healthcare offices built over 10000 square meters is scheduled to start after summer.