Sharjah’s Souq Al Jubail to host an array of activities this Ramadan

Every weekend – Thursday and Friday, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, the Souq will host several creative artists like balloon benders, face painters, Arabic calligraphers and henna artists.

“Ramadan is a month of worship and togetherness. This year, we’ve organised several activities which will not just transform the Souq into a vibrant world of entertainment and flavours, but also offer visitors an opportunity to delve and experience the essence of the holy month,” said Eng Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail.

This Ramadan, Souq Al Jubail will be the venue for a series of edutainment workshops for children, which will offer them an opportunity to learn ceramic painting and paper crafts, whilst playing games as Giant Jenga, Connect 4, Races and much more. In addition, the Souq will also host a Majlis and several food and beverage stalls for visitors to witness a holistic entertainment experience.

“We are confident that the footfall is set to increase with our unique set of activities organised for visitors. As the Souq’s demographics represents varied nationalities and ages, our events and activities have been aligned to cater to the taste of different customer segments,” added Eng Hamed Al Zarouni.

“This Ramadan holds a special significance – it is celebrated in ‘The Year of Zayed’ and Souq Al Jubail has always been inspired and followed the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed, opening its doors to community and visitors from across the UAE and the region. As such, on this important occasion, we are pleased to invite everyone to join us in our celebration and make this Ramadan one of the most memorable one,” concluded Eng Hamed Al Zarouni.