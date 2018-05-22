High turnout during Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2018

Shopping malls are offering promotions and attractive discounts of up to 75%. Ramadan nights in Sharjah is witnessing many exciting cultural, religious, economic, heritage and entertaining activities, as well as conducting lotteries with valuable prizes , including 6 luxurious cars. This event will enhance Sharjah’s status as an important tourist destination in the region and the world.

Expo Centre Sharjah, supported by Sharjah Chamber will host "Ramadan Nights Exhibition 2018, for 17 days, from May 31 to June 16, 2018. Ramadan Nights has become an essential event during the holy month. The exhibition will provide a comprehensive shopping platform for the residents and visitors of Sharjah, who are preparing to observe Ramadan and celebrate Eid Al Fitr.