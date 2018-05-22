Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah organises Ramadan Majlis

Sajaya has invited young ladies within the age group of 13-18 years to meet other girls from across the UAE at Sajaya’s headquarters in Al Qaraen area from 8:30 pm - midnight on May 24 and May 31.

The fun gathering will help the girls to advance their thinking and communication skills in an entertaining atmosphere, while encouraging their personal development and highlighting their ability to benefit the community.

Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is a leading organisation dedicated to developing the talents of young girls in the age group of 13-18, in all creative spheres. It was established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres before it became an independent entity in 2012, following an administrative decree issued by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.